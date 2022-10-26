The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New strategy shows potential to block nerve loss in neurodegenerative diseases

Two new studies support development of a broadly applicable treatment for neurodegenerative diseases that targets a molecule that serves as the central executioner in the death of axons, the wiring of the nervous system. Blocking this molecular executioner prevents axon loss, which has been implicated in many neurodegenerative diseases, from peripheral neuropathies to Parkinson's disease, and glaucoma to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221026193528.htm

