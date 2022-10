Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 23:35 Hits: 0

Science can play a key role in whether a bill will ultimately reach its intended outcome, according to a new study. Researchers found that the inclusion of scientific research language within bills, specifically language referring to the type of study or how a study was conducted, predicted bills' progression out of committee and enactment.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221026193531.htm