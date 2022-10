Articles

Tuesday, 25 October 2022

A researcher has developed 'bio-photogrammetry,' using readily available software to scan a variety of plants and animals and reconstruct them into highly detailed 3D models. Over 1,400 models have been created so far, all of them available to the public and online under a CC BY 4.0 license.

