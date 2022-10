Articles

Acoustic communication is not only widespread in land vertebrates like birds and mammals, but also in reptiles, amphibians, and fishes. Many of them are usually considered mute, but in fact show broad and complex acoustic repertoires. According to researchers, the evolutionary origin of vocal communication dates back more than 400 million years.

