Climate change is closing daily temperature gap, clouds could be the cause

Category: Environment

New research has found that the difference between the daily high temperature and the daily low temperature -- known as the diurnal temperature range -- will continue to shrink in parts of the world as climate changes because of a projected increase in daytime cloud cover. The diurnal temperature range has a significant effect on growing seasons, crop yields, residential energy consumption and human health issues related to heat stress.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221025153358.htm

