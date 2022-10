Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 20:57 Hits: 0

New research finds that owning a pet could help people who are less resilient cope with stressful situations by improving their mental wellbeing. The findings also revealed that unhealthy attachments to pets can lead to increased feelings of loneliness among owners.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221025165711.htm