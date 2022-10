Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 16:16 Hits: 0

A series of sensational protests have reignited the conversation on climate change. Their methods may be crude but the spectacles cut through the general public's apocalypse fatigue, writes DW's Alistair Walsh.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-why-it-s-ok-to-throw-mashed-potatoes-on-a-painting/a-63554453?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss