NC Moves to Adopt Zero-Emission Truck Regulation

RALEIGH, NC – Today, Governor Cooper signed an executive order for North Carolina to initiate an Advanced Clean Truck (ACT) rule, a policy that will help to achieve widespread electrification of vehicles ranging from delivery vans to tractor trailers. A recent report shows that by adopting the ACT rule, lives will be saved, respiratory illnesses avoided, and harmful greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution will be reduced. North Carolina’s transportation sector currently accounts for over one third of greenhouse gas emissions. Today’s announcement is part of Governor Cooper’s commitment from 2020 when fifteen states signed a Memorandum of Understanding to clean up transportation pollution.

The following is reaction from Patricio Portillo, Senior Advocate at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“The Advanced Clean Trucks rule is being adopted in red and blue states because of the economic benefits it brings, as well as how essential it is for public health and the climate. Today’s move to initiate the rulemaking process – while pursuing complementary policies – shows that states are leading the charge to clean up the dirtiest vehicles on our roads. The ACT rule will deliver an increasing number of zero-emission trucks to North Carolina, helping combat pollution from diesel trucks that disproportionately pollute communities of color, low-income, and rural communities.”

###

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.