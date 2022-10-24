Using carbon-carbon clumping to detect the signature of biotic hydrocarbons

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 17:10 Hits: 1

The mystery of the origin of hydrocarbons found in extraterrestrial environment may finally be resolved, thanks to a technique based on a 13C-13C abundance analysis. By measuring the abundance of clumped 13C-13C isotope in the hydrocarbons, it can be inferred if a hydrocarbon was produced via biological processes. This could open doors to distinguishing such hydrocarbons from abiotic ones, aiding our search for extra-terrestrial life.

