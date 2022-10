Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 17:10 Hits: 0

Prescribed fire -- a tool increasingly used by forest managers and landowners to combat invasive species, improve wildlife habitat and restore ecosystem health -- also could play a role in reducing the abundance of ticks and the transmission of disease pathogens they carry, according to a team of scientists.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221024131035.htm