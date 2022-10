Articles

Monday, 24 October 2022

Researchers wanted to know if the Clean Air Act is capable of reducing air pollution disparities or if a new approach would be needed. The team compared two approaches that mirror main aspects of the Clean Air Act and a third approach that is not commonly used to see if it would be better at addressing disparities across the contiguous U.S.

