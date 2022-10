Articles

Published on Thursday, 20 October 2022

College-educated Black women in the United States give birth to fewer children than their white and Hispanic counterparts, according to a new study. The study examines the interplay of race, ethnicity, and education in shaping the fertility levels of U.S. women born between 1960 and 1980.

