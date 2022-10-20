The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Gene mutations in tumors impact radiation sensitivity

A new study identifies common and rare gene mutations that impact radiation resistance and sensitivity, an important step toward providing more individualized and effective radiotherapy for patients with cancer. The discovery ultimately could allow radiation dosage to be calibrated based on genetic mutations. Radiotherapy continues to be delivered using generic schedules and doses, unlike newer targeted drug therapy that are guided by the genomics of an individual's cancer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221020122945.htm

