Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 20 October 2022

For proper operation, drones usually use accelerometers to determine the direction of gravity. Scientists have now shown that drones can estimate the direction of gravity by combining visual detection of movement with a model of how they move. These results may explain how flying insects determine the direction of gravity and are a major step toward the creation of tiny autonomous drones.

