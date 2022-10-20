The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Tapping hidden visual information: An all-in-one detector for thousands of colors

Category: Environment Hits: 7

Spectrometers are widely used throughout industry and research to detect and analyze light. Spectrometers measure the spectrum of light -- its strength at different wavelengths, like the colors in a rainbow -- and are an essential tool for identifying and analyzing specimens and materials. Integrated on-chip spectrometers would be of great benefit to a variety of technologies, including quality inspection platforms, security sensors, biomedical analyzers, healthcare systems, environmental monitoring tools, and space telescopes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221020140615.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version