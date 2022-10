Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 00:14 Hits: 7

The discovery of a genetic variant that is relatively common among people of Polynesian ancestry, but incredibly rare in most other populations, is giving clues to the genetic underpinnings of high cholesterol in all people, according to new research.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221020201437.htm