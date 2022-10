Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 15:13 Hits: 4

Researchers have generated a systematic map of molecular contacts between the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its human host. The contact map reveals more than 200 direct protein-protein contacts, or protein interactions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221019111345.htm