How old is California's Yosemite Valley?

The iconic, glacier-carved features of Yosemite Valley appeared sometime during the past 50 million years, when Sierra Nevada granite was first exposed, but geologists have not been able to establish exactly when the valley as we know it today appeared. Using a relatively new rock analysis technique park geologists have narrowed it down to within the past 10 million years, and probably within the past 5 million.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221020130237.htm

