Ranger numbers and protected area workforce must increase fivefold to effectively safeguard 30% of the planet's wild lands by 2030

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 20 October 2022 17:02 Hits: 2

Ahead of the global meeting of the Conference of the Parties in Montréal, Canada, which decides new targets for nature, a new study outlines an urgent need for larger numbers and better-supported protected area staff to ensure the health of life on Earth. Scientists argue that there are not enough rangers and other staff to manage even the current protected areas around the world. The authors urge governments, donors, private landowners and NGOs to increase the numbers of rangers and other staff five-fold in order to meet global biodiversity conservation goals that have economic, cultural and ecosystem benefits.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221020130240.htm