Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 20 October 2022 18:06 Hits: 3

New research shows that black wolves are more likely to survive outbreaks of canine distemper virus (CDV). Yellowstone Natural Park wolves prefer to mate with those of the opposite color in areas where CDV outbreaks happen to improve the fitness of their offspring. CDV outbreaks may explain why black wolves become more common further south in North America.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221020140621.htm