Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 20 October 2022 18:06 Hits: 3

Published only days before the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources' annual meeting, this evidence-based commentary notes that current levels of fishing, combined with climate change, are taking a concerning toll on this diverse ecosystem of global importance.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221020140631.htm