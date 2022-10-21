The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

TBX20 enhances reprogramming of heart fibroblasts into heart muscle cells

One promising strategy to remuscularize the injured heart is the direct cardiac reprogramming of heart fibroblast cells into cardiomyocytes. Researchers have identified TBX20 as the key missing transcription factor in existing cocktails for direct cardiac reprogramming of human fibroblasts. Adding TBX20 to the reprogramming cocktail MGT 133, they report, promoted cardiac reprogramming and activated genes associated with cardiac contractility, maturation and a ventricular location of the heart muscle cell.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221021132718.htm

