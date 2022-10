Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 13:37

Ever wonder what happens to the rubber tread that wears off a vehicle's tires? New modelling suggests an increasing amount of microplastics -- fragments from tires and roadways -- are ending up in lakes and streams.

