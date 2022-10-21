The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tentacle robot can gently grasp fragile objects

Taking inspiration from nature, researchers designed a new type of soft, robotic gripper that uses a collection of thin tentacles to entangle and ensnare objects, similar to how jellyfish collect stunned prey. Alone, individual tentacles, or filaments, are weak. But together, the collection of filaments can grasp and securely hold heavy and oddly shaped objects. The gripper relies on simple inflation to wrap around objects and doesn't require sensing, planning, or feedback control.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221021163556.htm

