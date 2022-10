Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 20:35 Hits: 5

Scientists have uncovered the mechanism behind why eating late at night is linked to weight gain and diabetes. The connection between eating time, sleep and obesity is well-known but poorly understood, with research showing that over-nutrition can disrupt circadian rhythms and change fat tissue.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221021163559.htm