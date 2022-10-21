Central Asia identified as a key region for human ancestors

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 22:10 Hits: 5

A new study on early human migration shows that semi-arid and desert zones of Central Asia may have served as key areas for the dispersal of hominins into Eurasia during the Middle Pleistocene. Central Asia is positioned at a crossroads linking several zones important to hominin dispersal during this period, however much evidence from this region lacks context for dating and climate conditions, making it difficult to understand these dynamics.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221021181032.htm