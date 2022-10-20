Trapping polaritons in an engineered quantum box

Articles

Researchers have engineered a quantum box for polaritons in a 2D material, achieving large polariton densities and a partially 'coherent' quantum state. New insights from the novel technique could allow researchers to access striking 'collective' quantum phenomena in this material family, and enable ultra-energy efficient and high-performance future technologies. Laying a 'small' 2D material on top of a 'large' layer allowed the researchers to trap and investigate polaritons, comparing them with freely moving polaritons.

