Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 20 October 2022 18:06 Hits: 1

A new computing architecture enables advanced machine-learning computations to be performed on a low-power, memory-constrained edge device. The technique may enable self-driving cars to make decisions in real-time while only using a fraction of the energy that is currently demanded by their power-hungry on-board computers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221020140609.htm