Novel PET imaging agent detects earliest signs of Alzheimer's disease

Wednesday, 19 October 2022

A new highly selective PET imaging agent can detect the presence of overexpressed monoamine oxidase-B (MAO-B) in cognitively unimpaired individuals with high beta amyloid -one of the earliest signs of Alzheimer's diseas-according to new research. The radiotracer, 18F-SMBT-1, allows for a better understanding of the role of inflammation in Alzheimer's disease, which can enable more accurate staging and prognosis at earlier stages.

