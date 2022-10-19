The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Novel PET imaging agent detects earliest signs of Alzheimer's disease

Category: Environment Hits: 4

A new highly selective PET imaging agent can detect the presence of overexpressed monoamine oxidase-B (MAO-B) in cognitively unimpaired individuals with high beta amyloid -one of the earliest signs of Alzheimer's diseas-according to new research. The radiotracer, 18F-SMBT-1, allows for a better understanding of the role of inflammation in Alzheimer's disease, which can enable more accurate staging and prognosis at earlier stages.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221019172226.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version