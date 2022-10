Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 21:22 Hits: 4

Therapy is informed not just by the practitioner's expertise but also by the patient's expectations about that expertise and how likely they are to benefit from it. Research suggests that therapists who demonstrate both warmth and competence can shape those expectations by inspiring more positive beliefs about the effectiveness of therapy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221019172236.htm