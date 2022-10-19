The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NASA's Webb takes star-filled portrait of pillars of creation

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured a lush, highly detailed landscape -- the iconic Pillars of Creation -- where new stars are forming within dense clouds of gas and dust. The three-dimensional pillars look like majestic rock formations, but are far more permeable. These columns are made up of cool interstellar gas and dust that appear -- at times -- semi-transparent in near-infrared light.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221019172249.htm

