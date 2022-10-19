Watch/Listen to the EcoMadres Ensemble!

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 19:08 Hits: 0

Written by Moms Clean Air Force

The newly formed EcoMadres Ensemble wrapped up Hispanic Heritage Month and debuted a mix of original songs and cover songs at the Puerto Rican Festival in Phoenix, Arizona.

The EcoMadres Ensemble calls attention to air pollution, the climate crisis, and environmental injustice, but also offers hope, while the songs call out to Latinos and Latinas to take action. “Conjunto EcoMadres,” or EcoMadres Ensemble, performed primarily in Spanish, with some bilingual pieces.

The performers are all professional musicians, and EcoMadres supermoms and superdads. Most of the Ensemble is based in the Midwest, originally hailing from Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Venezuela, Argentina, Costa Rica, and the US.

Please enjoy a sample of their music here and please LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR ECOMADRES PROGRAM HERE.

Pledge to Vote in 2022

Read more https://www.momscleanairforce.org/the-ecomadres-ensemble/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=the-ecomadres-ensemble