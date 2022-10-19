The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Watch/Listen to the EcoMadres Ensemble!

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Watch/Listen to the EcoMadres Ensemble!

Written by Moms Clean Air Force

Watch/Listen to the EcoMadres Ensemble!

The newly formed EcoMadres Ensemble wrapped up Hispanic Heritage Month and debuted a mix of original songs and cover songs at the Puerto Rican Festival in Phoenix, Arizona.

The EcoMadres Ensemble calls attention to air pollution, the climate crisis, and environmental injustice, but also offers hope, while the songs call out to Latinos and Latinas to take action. “Conjunto EcoMadres,” or EcoMadres Ensemble, performed primarily in Spanish, with some bilingual pieces.

The performers are all professional musicians, and EcoMadres supermoms and superdads. Most of the Ensemble is based in the Midwest, originally hailing from Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Venezuela, Argentina, Costa Rica, and the US.

Please enjoy a sample of their music here and please LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR ECOMADRES PROGRAM HERE.

Pledge to Vote in 2022

Read more https://www.momscleanairforce.org/the-ecomadres-ensemble/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=the-ecomadres-ensemble

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version