The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Future emissions from 'country of permafrost' significant, must be factored into global climate targets

Category: Environment Hits: 3

By the end of this century, permafrost in the rapidly warming Arctic will likely emit as much carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere as a large industrial nation, and potentially more than the U.S. has emitted since the start of the industrial revolution. A new study forecasts cumulative emissions from this 'country of permafrost' through 2100 under low, medium, and high warming scenarios.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221017142518.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version