Future emissions from 'country of permafrost' significant, must be factored into global climate targets

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 17 October 2022 18:25 Hits: 3

By the end of this century, permafrost in the rapidly warming Arctic will likely emit as much carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere as a large industrial nation, and potentially more than the U.S. has emitted since the start of the industrial revolution. A new study forecasts cumulative emissions from this 'country of permafrost' through 2100 under low, medium, and high warming scenarios.

