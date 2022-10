Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 17 October 2022 20:11 Hits: 5

For the first time, zinc isotope ratios in tooth enamel have been analysed with the aim of identifying the diet of a Neanderthal. The Neanderthal to whom the tooth belonged was probably a carnivore. Other chemical tracers indicate that this individual did not consume the blood of their prey, but ate the bone marrow without consuming the bones.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221017161113.htm