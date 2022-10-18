The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New machine-learning technique for classifying key immune cells has implications for a suite of diseases

Researchers have developed a new, machine learning-based technique to accurately classify the state of macrophages, which are key immune cells. Classifying macrophages is important because they can modify their behavior and act as pro- or anti-inflammatory agents in the immune response. As a result, the work has a suite of implications for research and has the potential to one day make major societal impact. For example, this new approach could be of use to drug designers looking to create therapies targeting diseases and auto-immune conditions such as diabetes, cancer and rheumatoid arthritis -- all of which are impacted by cellular metabolism and macrophage function.

