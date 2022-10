Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 13:18 Hits: 4

Jacks and barracuda in He?eia fishpond were found to feed on Australian mullet, an invasive species introduced to Oahu waters in the 1950s. This recently published finding suggests that these native predatory fish may provide a form of biocontrol on populations of the invasive mullet species in a traditional Hawaiian fishpond.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221018091858.htm