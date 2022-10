Articles

Hydrogen, a clean fuel, is incredibly dense in energy -- three times more than diesel or gasoline. Its ability to power a sustainable future has been hindered by a lack of high performing catalysts. Now, a collaborative research group has developed nanoporous molybdenum-based intermetallic compounds that could address this conundrum.

