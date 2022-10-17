The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Economic losses from hurricanes become too big to be offset by the US if warming continues

Hurricane damages can increase due to increasing global temperatures, caused by greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels. Computer simulations of regional economic sectors and supply chains in the US now show that the resulting economic losses can at some point not be nationally offset under unabated warming. If too many factories and the like are hit by the hurricane and stop working, other countries will have to step in to provide the supply of goods, according to the scientists who did the study. The hurricane impacts under global warming will thus give the US an economic disadvantage, the warmer the more.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221017081917.htm

