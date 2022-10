Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 17 October 2022 18:48 Hits: 2

The capital's decrepit water system subjected residents to more than 300 boil water orders in the past two years and left residents without drinking water for days late this summer.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/10/17/congress-probe-mississippi-jackson-water-spending-00062096