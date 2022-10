Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 17 October 2022 20:11 Hits: 2

A new study uses carbon isotope science to show that marked tusks in a seized ivory shipment were more than 30 years old and likely had found their way from a guarded government stockpile into the hands of illegal ivory traders. The results suggest that governments that maintain ivory stockpiles may want to take a closer look at their inventory.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221017161119.htm