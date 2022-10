Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022 12:24 Hits: 3

After decades of global hunger reduction, progress has nearly come to a halt. Reflecting on other global challenges, Harrison Mwilima hopes that those who are facing food shortages are not forgotten.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-amid-other-crises-we-must-not-forget-global-hunger/a-63425295?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss