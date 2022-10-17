The Carbon Brief Quiz 2022

Articles

Monday, 17 October 2022

Carbon Brief hosted its eighth annual quiz on 14 October 2022, welcoming almost 200 scientists, civil servants, journalists and climate experts in person, with hundreds more playing online.

In 2021, the event was held in Glasgow to coincide with COP26, while in 2020, the quiz took place on Zoom due to Covid-19 restrictions.

This year saw a return to the regular London venue. It was Carbon Brief’s second fully hybrid event, in which both online and in-person teams were welcome. In total, 45 teams participated – 21 in person and 24 joining via Zoom.

Two-time reigning champions, the University of East Anglia (UEA), were unable to go for the hattrick due to a work commitment, leaving the floor wide open for a new winner.

The teams competing this year, as in previous years, were made up of a wide range of people who, in one way or another, work on climate change or energy. The list included journalists, civil servants, climate campaigners, policy advisers, energy experts and scientists.

Organisations represented included: Met Office; Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra); Committee on Climate Change; WWF-UK; Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS); UCL, HM Treasury, Department for Transport, Financial Times, University of Oxford, Imperial College London, University of Leeds and the US Embassy. In Exeter, the Met Office and University of Exeter hired a venue for six teams to join the quiz via a parallel viewing party.

Incredible scenes from Exeter, where 6 (SIX!) teams have hired a venue to participate remotely in @CarbonBrief#CBquizhttps://t.co/5bSDuK1qIh October 12, 2022

Teams were tested with five rounds of questions – general knowledge, policy, science and two picture rounds. After two hours of competitive quizzing, this year’s winners were announced.

Competing for the very first time, “The Climate Justice League”, which was made up of policy experts and journalists from The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) and Down to Earth in India, won the coveted Carbon Brief trophy.

The team accepted the trophy over Zoom at 2am local time in New Delhi. Watch the moment below:

Here’s the magical moment when “The Climate Justice League” – the team in New Delhi representing @CSEINDIA + @down2earthindia & captained by @aygoswami – won the 8th @CarbonBrief quiz!

Thanks again to all the 45 teams from around the world who took part.#CBQuizpic.twitter.com/IV57Dg26RV October 13, 2022

With a total of 87 out of 100 points, the “The Climate Justice League” beat runners up Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) by a whopping 11 points (76 points).

The team from the Financial Times – FT Climate Capital – took third place with 71 points, while in fourth place was another Indian team called “Cli-Mates” with 68 points.

See the full leaderboard here.

And the winners of the #CBQuiz 2022 are….

The Climate Justice League, playing all the way from Delhi India …. @CSEINDIA

Congratulations , and thank you all for playing.

See you next year!

Watch the recording https://t.co/MEViThUYYJpic.twitter.com/Yp1hS9vCMW October 12, 2022

You can read through all the questions and answers in this PDF document. (We also tweeted throughout the event using the #CBQuiz hashtag.)

Carbon Brief would like to thank all the teams who took part and we look forward to hosting the quiz again in the autumn of 2023. If you would like to participate in next year’s quiz, please contact us in advance.

The team is assembling for the #CBquiz – this year we are competing as an international team as a subset of the #CMIP6ArcticBootcamppic.twitter.com/ZxALSkf3Sx October 12, 2022

The Skeptical Science Team is ready for the #CBQuiz organized by @CarbonBrief joining virtually from the UK, Canada, the U.S. and Germany! pic.twitter.com/ZtsJv8fucz October 12, 2022

At a packed out #CBQuiz, where the climate community has been shocked to its core to learn that hippos can’t swim and Papua New Guinea has more languages than India. Say hello if you’re here pic.twitter.com/nUT0zP78eb October 12, 2022

Great fun at #CBquiz, here’s our team Carbon bubbles, scoring 50 points pic.twitter.com/r0bPLFJboE October 12, 2022

Picture gallery by Carbon Brief

The post The Carbon Brief Quiz 2022 appeared first on Carbon Brief.

