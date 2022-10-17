The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Carbon Brief Quiz 2022

Carbon Brief hosted its eighth annual quiz on 14 October 2022, welcoming almost 200 scientists, civil servants, journalists and climate experts in person, with hundreds more playing online. 

In 2021, the event was held in Glasgow to coincide with COP26, while in 2020, the quiz took place on Zoom due to Covid-19 restrictions.

This year saw a return to the regular London venue. It was Carbon Brief’s second fully hybrid event, in which both online and in-person teams were welcome. In total, 45 teams participated – 21 in person and 24 joining via Zoom.

Two-time reigning champions, the University of East Anglia (UEA), were unable to go for the hattrick due to a work commitment, leaving the floor wide open for a new winner. 

The teams competing this year, as in previous years, were made up of a wide range of people who, in one way or another, work on climate change or energy. The list included journalists, civil servants, climate campaigners, policy advisers, energy experts and scientists.

Organisations represented included: Met Office; Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra); Committee on Climate Change; WWF-UK; Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS); UCL, HM Treasury, Department for Transport, Financial Times, University of Oxford, Imperial College London, University of Leeds and the US Embassy. In Exeter, the Met Office and University of Exeter hired a venue for six teams to join the quiz via a parallel viewing party.

Teams were tested with five rounds of questions – general knowledge, policy, science and two picture rounds. After two hours of competitive quizzing, this year’s winners were announced.

Competing for the very first time, “The Climate Justice League”, which was made up of policy experts and journalists from The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) and Down to Earth in India, won the coveted Carbon Brief trophy. 

The team accepted the trophy over Zoom at 2am local time in New Delhi. Watch the moment below:

With a total of 87 out of 100 points, the “The Climate Justice League” beat runners up Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) by a whopping 11 points (76 points). 

The team from the Financial Times – FT Climate Capital – took third place with 71 points, while in fourth place was another Indian team called “Cli-Mates” with 68 points. 

See the full leaderboard here.

You can read through all the questions and answers in this PDF document. (We also tweeted throughout the event using the #CBQuiz hashtag.)

Carbon Brief would like to thank all the teams who took part and we look forward to hosting the quiz again in the autumn of 2023. If you would like to participate in next year’s quiz, please contact us in advance.

https://www.carbonbrief.org/the-carbon-brief-quiz-2022/

