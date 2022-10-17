Groups Urge World Bank to “Sharply Increase” Climate Investment & Action

Category: Environment Hits: 3
WASHINGTON — Leading organizations have delivered a 5-point reform plan to World Bank Group leaders urging a sharp increase in its financing for climate action. The plan includes increased funding for climate protection and adaptation, supporting and delivering climate capital to developing countries, shifting billions of dollars from fossil fuel projects into mitigation and adaptation, and enabling more large-scale innovative strategies to address the climate crisis.
“As the climate crisis continues to leave a trail of destruction across the planet, the World Bank is in a position to ease suffering and create opportunity—but only if it ramps up its climate action,” said Jake Schmidt, Senior Strategic Director for International Climate at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), which joined others on the 5-point plan. “The World Bank could unleash tens of billions of dollars each year, if it moved more assertively to finance projects addressing climate change. The need for such finance is great—for clean energy, adaptation, mitigation—and the World Bank is sitting on capital that could make a real difference in people’s lives and livelihoods.”
The groups sent their 5-point reform, “Refresh the World Bank Group for Climate Action” to shareholders and World Bank officials, and others.
“IMF and World Bank shareholders need to seize the opportunity to dramatically increase the quantity (more dollars) and the quality of lending (Paris-aligned, no fossil-fuel exceptions). These institutions need new tools and modern approaches to help the poorest countries, trapped in debt, access financing after unrelenting shocks to their economies,” said Claire Healy, Director E3G US: “There’s a win-win if we can ramp-up finance to developing countries to construct clean energy systems and adapt to warmer climates. Shareholders need to act as shareholders and demand that their equity be put to better use.”
Better climate finance from the WBG (World Bank Group) has an opportunity to help address several challenges the world is facing in efforts to tackle the climate crisis. These reforms could help to:
“The World Bank can - and must - be a climate champion, but first it has a lot of work to do,” said Kyle Ash, Policy Director at Bank Information Center. “Some actions it needs to take as it moves to meet its commitment to 100% Paris alignment by July 1, 2023, include: zeroing out all fossil fuel investments, stakeholder participation in project design, full disclosure of how it calculates climate co-benefits, and a GHG neutral portfolio.”
The five reforms in the groups’ “Refresh the World Bank Group for Climate Action” are:
1. Do better on climate finance. At a time when fiscal space is being squeezed on all fronts, the World Bank should ramp-up the quality and quantity of its overall climate financing, while strategically leveraging scarce resources. It should:
2. Delivering Paris alignment: faster, credibly, comprehensively, and in an inclusive and transparent manner. It is also essential that all World Bank financing – not just that which is counted as climate finance – is aligned with global ambitions to hold temperatures to 1.5°C and supports efforts to address the impacts of climate change. The World Bank should:
3. Significantly increase the investment in and quality of its adaptation support. Improving the overall lending capacity and the climate finance target would significantly increase the quantity of resources for adaptation given that the World Bank is already a major financier of adaptation. The bank should:
4. Reform the incentive structure so that leadership and staff deliver these objectives in the near-term while laying the foundation for the WBG to become a leader in climate finance for decades to come.
5. Raise the World Bank’s overall lending capacity. Through implementing one or a group of the recommendations in the “G20 MDB Capital Adequacy Framework (CAF) Review”, the WBG could increase the overall lending capacity by tens of billions of dollars per year which could go to pressing development needs including climate change. The WBG’s overall lending capacity for climate should:
Besides NRDC, others supporting the recommendations included: E3G, Bank Information Center, AbibiNsroma Foundation, African Coalition on Green Growth, Brighter Green Centre for Financial Accountability, India, Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL), Climate Action Network Canada, ECCO, the Italian climate change think tank, Emmaus International, Federation of Community Forestry Users, Nepal (FECOFUN), Foreign Policy for America, Fundación Ambiente y Recursos Naturales (FARN) - Argentina, Germanwatch, Global Citizen, Jamaa Resource Initiatives, Pennsylvania Interfaith Power & Light, RMI (Rocky Mountain Institute), Southern Africa Climate Change Coalition, Union of Concerned Scientists and Zimbabwe Climate Change Coalition.
###
NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.
Jake Thompson
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ,'; document.write(''); document.write(addy_text90941); document.write('<\/a>'); //-->\n This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 301-602-3627
Elizabeth Heyd
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 202-813-8315
Read more https://www.nrdc.org/media/2022/221017-0