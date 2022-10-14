The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Researchers have determined the three-dimensional atomic structure of a protein important for organ functions

The so-called NKCC1 protein is found throughout the human body where it has important functions in organs that process fluids or perform neurotransmission. A research team has now determined a three-dimensional atomic structure of the NKCC1 protein, which supports future work to identify novel compounds that interfere with NKCC1 function. Such compounds may help in, for example, kidney and brain disorders.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221014135639.htm

