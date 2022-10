Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 17:56 Hits: 5

Printing objects from plastic precisely, quickly, and inexpensively is the goal of many 3D printing processes. However, speed and high resolution remain a technological challenge. A research team has come a long way toward achieving this goal. It developed a laser printing process that can print micrometer-sized parts in the blink of an eye.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221014135653.htm