Researchers discover how to overcome a treatment resistance mechanism in one of the most aggressive types of breast cancer

A study has determined the role that fibroblasts, the cells that contribute to tissue formation, play in a tumor's ability to generate resistance to the most common biological treatment for HER2. The paper demonstrates the ability of a new therapy, currently undergoing clinical trials, to promote a potent immune response by binding to the fibroblasts, enabling it to overcome resistance to anti-HER2 therapy in tumors with this cancer cell protection mechanism.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221014135656.htm

