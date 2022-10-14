Too much motivation affects our decision-making

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 14 October 2022

In a good or a bad mood, focused or distracted, in dire or no need: our internal states directly influence our perceptions and decision-making. While the role of motivation on the performance of behavioral tasks has been known for more than a century -- thanks to the work of psychologists Robert Yerkes and John Dilligham Dodson -- its precise effect on the brain remains unclear. A team has now revealed how motivation alters the neural circuits responsible for sensory perception preceding decision-making in mice.

