Viral infections are less frequent but more severe in people with Down syndrome due to oscillating immune response

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 17:56 Hits: 9

Individuals with Down syndrome have less-frequent viral infections, but when present, these infections lead to more severe disease. New findings show that this is caused by increased expression of an antiviral cytokine type I interferon (IFN-I), which is partially coded for by chromosome 21. Elevated IFN-I levels lead to hyperactivity of the immune response initially, but the body overcorrects for this to reduce inflammation, leading to increased vulnerability later in the viral attack.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221014135621.htm