It takes guts: Fungus living inside cave crickets reveals fungal evolution steps

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022

A research group has found a new fungus from the group called Kickxellomycotina. The fungus, which was found on cave cricket feces, represents a new genus that inhabits the guts of animals -- a new discovery for this group of fungi. This finding indicates that this group evolved in connection with the animal gut; future studies will reveal the evolutionary stages between gut-inhabiting fungi and those with other life cycles.

