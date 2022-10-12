The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

It takes guts: Fungus living inside cave crickets reveals fungal evolution steps

A research group has found a new fungus from the group called Kickxellomycotina. The fungus, which was found on cave cricket feces, represents a new genus that inhabits the guts of animals -- a new discovery for this group of fungi. This finding indicates that this group evolved in connection with the animal gut; future studies will reveal the evolutionary stages between gut-inhabiting fungi and those with other life cycles.

