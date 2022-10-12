Greener trucking would benefit disadvantaged Californians more than greener buildings

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 14:32 Hits: 4

As Californians work toward a publicly stated goal of carbon neutrality by 2045, residents of the Golden State stand to reap such additional benefits as cleaner air, widespread improvements in public health and related cost savings, according to researchers. But the extent to which these pluses will be shared by all stakeholders, including historically under-served communities, remains a matter for debate.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221012103211.htm